Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys 1,475 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 44.9% in the second quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 214,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 637.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,567,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,578,000 after buying an additional 1,354,912 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.72.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $107.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.74 and a 200-day moving average of $95.82. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $112.63. The company has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,562.54. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,778.65. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,501. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

