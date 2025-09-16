Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys 3,178 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.8%

KDP stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.75%.The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $403,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,320.26. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $6,843,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,292,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,412,360.10. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,228,872 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

