Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys 5,207 Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 110.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,737,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,818,000 after buying an additional 144,531 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,554,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 183,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 55,226 shares during the period. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CGBL opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $32.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

