Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys 568 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ON. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.68.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average is $47.10. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $768,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,083,633.08. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

