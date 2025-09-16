Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys 856 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $151,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,971.50. This represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,007,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 97,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,379.80. This trade represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,473 shares of company stock worth $7,663,496. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.87%.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.93.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

