Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Grows Holdings in Fastenal Company $FAST

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 164.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 5,330.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $333,000.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,994 shares in the company, valued at $583,747.98. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,341,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,834. This represents a 80.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,230 shares of company stock worth $5,288,364 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.7%

FAST opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68. The company has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.97. Fastenal Company has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 84.62%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

