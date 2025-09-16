Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Grows Stock Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,828,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,687,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,348 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,173,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,126,244,000 after purchasing an additional 289,468 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,333,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,488,000 after purchasing an additional 143,187 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,326,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,380,000 after purchasing an additional 454,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,229,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Up 0.0%

ETR opened at $90.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $63.18 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%.The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.85%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,279. This trade represents a 57.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ETR

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.