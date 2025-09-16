Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $245,000 Stake in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $1,690,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $9,774,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,555.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,471.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,724.91. Fair Isaac Corporation has a twelve month low of $1,300.00 and a twelve month high of $2,402.51. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The business had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,101.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total transaction of $9,241,912.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,787,175. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $28,153,015. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

