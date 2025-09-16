Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $266,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743,753 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,514,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,423,000 after purchasing an additional 193,124 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,485,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,305,000 after purchasing an additional 321,672 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.08.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

