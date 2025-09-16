Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $285,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.74.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $175.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.55 and a 200 day moving average of $163.98. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%.Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 128.08%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

