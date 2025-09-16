Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $337,000 Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $HYG

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.08 and a twelve month high of $81.20. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.46.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

