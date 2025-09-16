Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of H. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $132,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,084.60. This represents a 66.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $587,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,620. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.9%

H stock opened at $140.78 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 1-year low of $102.43 and a 1-year high of $168.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.67 and its 200 day moving average is $132.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.68.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

