Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $405,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $299.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $304.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

