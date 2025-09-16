Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 48.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 430,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,148,000 after buying an additional 183,074 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $92.64 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $94.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.14 and a 200-day moving average of $90.16.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2334 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

