Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Increases Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,450,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252,401 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,209,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15,741.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,328,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,792 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,251,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,996,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $189.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.51 and a 52 week high of $193.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. BTIG Research set a $205.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

