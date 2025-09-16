Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Increases Stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen cut shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB stock opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.06. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

About W.R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

