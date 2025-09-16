Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases 172 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 37.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.83.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $355.51 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $311.41 and a one year high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $390.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by ($0.40). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

