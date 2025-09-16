Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases 901 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,555 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,015 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

