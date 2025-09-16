Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 45,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $111,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

