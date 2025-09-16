Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Sells 13,856 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,856 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,859.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

SPMO stock opened at $121.13 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $121.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

