Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Sells 4,284 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 42.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $51.05.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

