Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Sells 9,875 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 9,875 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Boeing by 474.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 0.1%

BA stock opened at $215.73 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $242.69. The company has a market cap of $163.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.77.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

