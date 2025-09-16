Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Takes $438,000 Position in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RGLD. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RGLD. Wall Street Zen upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Zacks Research cut Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target (up previously from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

Royal Gold Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $195.43 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.67 and a 1 year high of $195.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.67.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 56.24%.The firm had revenue of $209.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.