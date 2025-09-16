Torrid (NYSE:CURV) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Head to Head Contrast

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Torrid and a.k.a. Brands”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Torrid alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torrid $1.10 billion 0.16 $16.32 million $0.04 45.63 a.k.a. Brands $574.70 million 0.20 -$25.99 million ($2.51) -4.25

Analyst Ratings

Torrid has higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands. a.k.a. Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Torrid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Torrid and a.k.a. Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torrid 2 2 2 0 2.00 a.k.a. Brands 0 1 1 0 2.50

Torrid presently has a consensus target price of $3.69, indicating a potential upside of 102.05%. a.k.a. Brands has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.35%. Given Torrid’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Torrid is more favorable than a.k.a. Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.8% of Torrid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Torrid shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Torrid has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, a.k.a. Brands has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Torrid and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torrid 0.30% -1.69% 0.70% a.k.a. Brands -4.48% -21.06% -6.33%

Summary

Torrid beats a.k.a. Brands on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Torrid

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc. operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical stores. Torrid Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in City Of Industry, California.

About a.k.a. Brands

(Get Free Report)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands. It also operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.