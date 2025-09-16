Truist Financial Corporation $TFC Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $1,982,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 35.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,137,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,049,000 after purchasing an additional 298,907 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $32,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.68.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,595. The trade was a 96.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

