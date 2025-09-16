Vale S.A. $VALE Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,862 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vale were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Vale during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vale by 193.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vale during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vale by 233.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $12.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Vale Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Vale stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.79. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3417 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 740.0%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.35%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

