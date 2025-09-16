Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 354,300 shares, a growth of 94.5% from the August 15th total of 182,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 266,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $90.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $74.27 and a 1 year high of $91.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.98 and a 200-day moving average of $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 597.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.