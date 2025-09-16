Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 354,300 shares, a growth of 94.5% from the August 15th total of 182,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 266,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4%
NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $90.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $74.27 and a 1 year high of $91.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.98 and a 200-day moving average of $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 597.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
