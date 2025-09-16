Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI Stock Position Decreased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 368,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,228 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 4.0% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $29,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,400.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 124.6% during the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $85.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $65.08 and a one year high of $85.78. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.46.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.