VICI Properties Inc. $VICI Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,184 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $14,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 362.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 70.20%.The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

