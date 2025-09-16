Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $ALGM

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 4,384.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654,094 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $16,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,835,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,880 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,993,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,302,000 after buying an additional 934,048 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,416,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,717,000 after buying an additional 144,824 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 81.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,402,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,387,000 after buying an additional 1,078,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,833,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,085,000 after buying an additional 285,573 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Insider Activity at Allegro MicroSystems

In other news, CAO Roald Graham Webster sold 8,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $271,207.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,300 shares in the company, valued at $567,613. This represents a 32.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.73 and a beta of 1.74.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 9.00%.The company had revenue of $203.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.140 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGM. Wall Street Zen raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.78.

View Our Latest Report on Allegro MicroSystems

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.