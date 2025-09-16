Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,805 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of TopBuild worth $17,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Tribune Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $7,319,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 47,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in TopBuild by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 17,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Down 0.6%

TopBuild stock opened at $414.76 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $266.26 and a fifty-two week high of $445.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $403.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.24. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $375.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $347.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $370.00 target price on shares of TopBuild and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.47, for a total transaction of $590,584.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,384.01. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff M. Krestancic sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $154,795.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,610. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,663 shares of company stock worth $5,709,488 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

