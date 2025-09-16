Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. $AGYS

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $16,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 34,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AGYS. Northland Securities set a $152.00 price target on Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Agilysys from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

Agilysys Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of AGYS opened at $106.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.88 and a beta of 0.64. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $76.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.42 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.85%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Agilysys has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $29,254.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,724.43. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total value of $36,398.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,361,986.32. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 905 shares of company stock valued at $102,618. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Agilysys

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.