Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 368,455 Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 5,009.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 375,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368,455 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $14,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KGS. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,638,000 after purchasing an additional 476,363 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,044,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,576,000 after purchasing an additional 102,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,897,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,080,000 after buying an additional 238,573 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 58.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,979,000 after buying an additional 730,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,302,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,568,000 after buying an additional 362,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $50.43.

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $322.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.10 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Kodiak Gas Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

KGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research lowered Kodiak Gas Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

