Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 58,154 Shares of The Wendy’s Company $WEN

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 901,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,154 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $13,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 5.5% in the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Wendy’s by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $20.60.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 103.07%. The business had revenue of $560.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEN. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.97.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

