Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $13,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,786,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,175 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,154,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,712,000 after buying an additional 563,353 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $497,157,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,431,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,901,000 after acquiring an additional 73,737 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,278,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,075 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $66.75. The firm has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average of $60.63.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

