Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Glaukos Corporation $GKOS

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 45,374 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $15,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,820,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 45.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter worth $955,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 212.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 92,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 62,963 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho set a $130.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair raised shares of Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.83.

Shares of GKOS opened at $80.72 on Tuesday. Glaukos Corporation has a 12-month low of $77.10 and a 12-month high of $163.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.22.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $124.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Glaukos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

