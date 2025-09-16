Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. $NOG

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437,099 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $14,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,953,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,201,000 after purchasing an additional 415,781 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 30.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,298,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,493 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 8.7% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,049,000 after acquiring an additional 153,635 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.3% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,636,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,485,000 after acquiring an additional 36,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,554,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,429,000 after purchasing an additional 173,092 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “positive” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.44.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.50. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $706.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

