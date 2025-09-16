Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Deckers Outdoor worth $12,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.0%

DECK stock opened at $118.54 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52-week low of $93.72 and a 52-week high of $223.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.41.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Deckers Outdoor

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,741.58. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.