Voya Investment Management LLC Has $13.56 Million Position in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,341 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of HealthEquity worth $13,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 17.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.1% in the first quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $93.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $116.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In related news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $182,503.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,579.25. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.77.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

