Voya Investment Management LLC Has $14.15 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $14,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,858 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,586,306. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $134.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.15. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $200.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.88.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%.The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Diamondback Energy

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.