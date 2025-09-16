Voya Investment Management LLC Has $14.18 Million Stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 114.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Curtiss-Wright worth $14,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CW. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 13,800.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total value of $533,355.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,171.50. This trade represents a 22.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $519.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52 week low of $266.88 and a 52 week high of $524.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $487.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.10. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The company had revenue of $876.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.10%.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.