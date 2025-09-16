Voya Investment Management LLC Has $14.71 Million Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $14,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 89.5% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at $849,000. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $1,510,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Pacific Land

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Eric L. Oliver bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $881.27 per share, for a total transaction of $88,127.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 393,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,867,872. This represents a 0.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 240 shares of company stock valued at $222,802 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of TPL opened at $923.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $940.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,136.79. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $810.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1,769.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.48 by ($0.43). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 62.16%.The company had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 31.90%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

