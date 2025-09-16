Voya Investment Management LLC Has $14.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $14,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,073,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,593,000 after purchasing an additional 270,885 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,545,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $190,961,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,579,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,030,000 after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johns Hopkins University grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,822,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,404,000 after purchasing an additional 905,600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 30.4%

Shares of EFV stock opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $66.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

