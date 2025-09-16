Voya Investment Management LLC Has $15.07 Million Stock Position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. $VERA

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 627,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,734 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Vera Therapeutics worth $15,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,050,000 after buying an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,754,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,212,000 after buying an additional 377,783 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,675,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,243,000 after acquiring an additional 260,188 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,202,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 201,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vera Therapeutics

In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Enright acquired 40,607 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $907,566.45. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,596,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,383,853.55. The trade was a 1.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $51.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 17.03 and a current ratio of 17.03.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.38). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VERA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Vera Therapeutics Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

