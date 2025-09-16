Voya Investment Management LLC Has $15.20 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $15,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $689,833,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,002,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,414,322,000 after buying an additional 1,259,750 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,097,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 29,654.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 744,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,523,000 after acquiring an additional 741,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,843,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,567,654,000 after acquiring an additional 667,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,375. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,077.23. This represents a 19.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,965 shares of company stock valued at $551,536. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of BDX opened at $185.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.27. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $163.33 and a 52-week high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 74.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.44.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

