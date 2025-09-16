Voya Investment Management LLC Has $15.48 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $15,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 15.2% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $14,389,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 160.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% during the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total transaction of $2,697,847.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,434.78. This trade represents a 64.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. This trade represents a 50.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Stock Down 2.3%

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $4,223.32 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,898.57 and a twelve month high of $4,388.11. The stock has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,998.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3,783.60.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,900.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoZone from $4,200.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,916.00 to $4,610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,281.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AZO

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.