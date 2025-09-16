Voya Investment Management LLC Has $15.50 Million Position in Acuity, Inc. $AYI

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity were worth $15,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Acuity by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Acuity by 45.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in Acuity by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Acuity by 1,789.5% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $341.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $315.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.49. Acuity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.81 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Acuity Dividend Announcement

Acuity ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Acuity had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Acuity news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.04, for a total transaction of $1,806,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,243.84. The trade was a 24.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.30, for a total transaction of $1,230,487.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,115.40. The trade was a 38.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Acuity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.60.

Acuity Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

