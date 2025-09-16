Voya Investment Management LLC Has $15.69 Million Stock Position in UBS Group AG $UBS

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,517 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,477 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $15,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in UBS Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 855,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,169,000 after acquiring an additional 263,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.21%.The company had revenue of $11.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America upgraded UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

