Voya Investment Management LLC Has $17.30 Million Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,723 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Pure Storage worth $17,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 21,812 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pure Storage by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 275,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 32,611 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Pure Storage by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Pure Storage by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $86.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 211.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.20. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $87.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PSTG

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 3,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $230,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,266.99. This trade represents a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Murphy sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $390,887.03. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,886.02. This represents a 26.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 551,360 shares of company stock worth $33,317,922. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.