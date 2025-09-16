Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,232 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Xylem worth $16,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,006,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,465,122,000 after purchasing an additional 362,127 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,024,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,767,000 after acquiring an additional 274,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,750,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,119,000 after purchasing an additional 301,070 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Xylem by 689.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,708,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,362,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,743,000 after purchasing an additional 94,560 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $141.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.67. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $145.33.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,861.72. This trade represents a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.75.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

